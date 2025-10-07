Romania’s asset management industry surpasses one million investors, enters new phase
Oct 7, 2025
Romania’s asset management industry surpasses one million investors, enters new phase.
Romania’s asset management industry has entered a phase of accelerated maturity after surpassing the threshold of one million investors, and prospects show there is still significant growth potential, according to participants of the 7th edition of the Summit of the Romanian Fund Managers (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]