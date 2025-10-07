Former Solventul Industrial Platform In Romania's Western City Of Timisoara To Become Residential Area

Former Solventul Industrial Platform In Romania's Western City Of Timisoara To Become Residential Area. The former Solventul industrial platform in Romania's western city of Timisoara will be turned into residential area with integrated retail, office, service, and public amenities, following a partnership concluded between Nhood, an integrated real estate services and solutions company present in (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]