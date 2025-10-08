Survey: Six in Ten Romanian Employees Mull Changing Jobs, But Most Lack Concrete Plans
Oct 8, 2025
Survey: Six in Ten Romanian Employees Mull Changing Jobs, But Most Lack Concrete Plans.
Six in ten Romanian employees are considering changing their jobs, but most do not have a concrete plan, while 18% state they know what steps to follow, reveals “Romanians@Work 2025”, a national survey about the labor market conducted by CareerShift.ro, a HR consulting and education organization.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]