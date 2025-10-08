 
October 8, 2025

Romania’s Parapet and Kreutzpointner Energy complete 40 MW solar plant in Germany, more coming
Oct 8, 2025

Romanian renewable energy contractor Parapet and German electrical engineering firm Kreutzpointner Energy said they recently completed a 40 MWp photovoltaic power plant near Friedland, in Lower Saxony, Germany. They are now working on two other solar plants. The Friedland project marks the (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Transport Trade Services Contributes EUR4.5M To European FAIRway Danube II Project Danube freight forwarder Transport Trade Services (stock symbol: TTS) has announced in a stock market report on October the participation of CNFR Navrom S.A., the operator of TTS Group’s fleet and the largest company within the group, in the project “FAIRway Danube II – next step towards Good (…)

eJobs: Most Romanian Employers Not Ready To Apply Salary Transparency Policy In Their Recruitment Process Most Romanian employers say they are not ready for the upcoming European directive requiring salary transparency in job postings, per the latest eJobs Romania survey.

?tef?nu??: Romania launches procedure for accessing the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund Mediafax The Vice-President of the European Parliament, Nicu ?tef?nu??, announced on Wednesday that he has taken steps for Romania to launch the procedure for accessing the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund. Thus, the over 400 Amazon Romania employees who were made redundant will receive (…)

EC asks Romania and France to correctly transpose EU rules on road infrastructure safety Mediafax The European Commission has decided to initiate infringement procedures, sending letters of formal notice to France and Romania, requesting them to fully align national legislation with EU legislation on infrastructure safety. Articolul EC asks Romania and France to correctly (…)

Ilie Bolojan, meeting with EIB representatives Mediafax Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan held a meeting on Wednesday at Victoria Palace with a delegation from the European Investment Bank (EIB), which is in Romania for the signing of a financing contract for the continuation of works on the A1 motorway. Articolul Ilie Bolojan, meeting with EIB (…)

Bujduveanu: Prevention ensured that Bucharest didn't look like Slobozia Mediafax Interim general mayor Stelian Bujduveanu stated on Wednesday that Bucharest residents have escaped any danger regarding Storm Barbara, and says that only prevention ensured that Bucharest didn't look like Slobozia after the rains. From Thursday, pupils return to school and students to (…)

Romania's Central Bank Further Holds Benchmark Interest Rate Steady At 6.5% a Year Romania's central bank has decided in its Board meeting on Wednesday (October 8, 2025) to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 6.5% a year.

 


