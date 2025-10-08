CFA Romania expects no economic growth this year and weak advance of under 0.5% in 2026



CFA Society Romania expects the country's economy to stall this year with GDP growth around 0%, with risks on the downside, as recession risk persists. The GDP growth will hover around 0–0.5% next year, while the use of EU funds is key to resume economic growth at more relevant rates starting (…)