Bucharest, October 8, 2025 – RBJ – Foreign direct investments (FDI) in the real estate and construction sector in Romania have more than tripled in absolute value during the 2014 – 2024 period (corresponding to an increase by €15.1 billion), up to a level of €21.6 billion. As a result, the share (…)