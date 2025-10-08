Flavours Group Opens New Stradale Unit in Genesis College Bucharest, in EUR150,000 Investment

Flavours Group Opens New Stradale Unit in Genesis College Bucharest, in EUR150,000 Investment. Flavours group, active on the hospitality market and particularly known for Stradale restaurants and canteens, is further expanding its network of restaurants dedicated to the educational environment by opening a new unit in the campus of Bucharest’s Genesis College. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]