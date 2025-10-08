Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: FDI in Romania Real Estate and Construction Field Tripled in 2014-2024

Foreign direct investment in constructions and real estate deals more than tripled in absolute value during the 2014-2024 period, by EUR15 billion, to EUR21.6 billion at the end of last year, so that the weight of this field in the overall amount went up from 10.6% to 17.3%, in line with Romania (…)