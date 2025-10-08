Romanian man sent to trial after assaulting Asian delivery worker in Bucharest
Oct 8, 2025
The young man who attacked a food delivery worker from Bangladesh in Bucharest at the end of August, calling him an “invader,” has been formally indicted, prosecutors from the District 2 Court Prosecutor’s Office announced, as reported by Agerpres. He remains under house arrest while awaiting (…)
