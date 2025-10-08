Romania secures EUR 500 mln EIB loan for Sibiu–Pite?ti highway crossing the Carpathians

Romania secures EUR 500 mln EIB loan for Sibiu–Pite?ti highway crossing the Carpathians. Finance minister Alexandru Nazare signed a EUR 500 million financing agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) to support the construction of the Sibiu–Pite?ti highway, which the ministry says is Romania’s most important road infrastructure project. It is also the first highway to cross (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]