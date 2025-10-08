?tef?nu??: Romania launches procedure for accessing the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund

?tef?nu??: Romania launches procedure for accessing the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund. Mediafax The Vice-President of the European Parliament, Nicu ?tef?nu??, announced on Wednesday that he has taken steps for Romania to launch the procedure for accessing the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund. Thus, the over 400 Amazon Romania employees who were made redundant will receive (…) [Read the article in Mediafax]