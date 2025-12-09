Romanian firms invest and digitalise but remain cautious on economy, EIB survey finds

Romanian firms invest and digitalise but remain cautious on economy, EIB survey finds. Romanian companies are increasing investment and accelerating digital transformation, but remain more cautious about the economic outlook than their EU counterparts, according to the European Investment Bank's newly released EIB Investment Survey 2025 – Romania overview. The report showed that (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]